The incident happened on July 25 at around 6.47pm.

‘Gross’: Woman allegedly litters used tissues after cleaning up dog at Punggol Park

A woman was disgusted to see a dog owner allegedly littering used tissues on the ground while cleaning up after her dog at Punggol Park.

The incident happened on July 25 at around 6.47pm while Stomper N was out for a walk with her family.

Sharing a picture of the woman allegedly in the act, N said: “One soiled tissue can be seen near the lamppost in the photo, and she threw another one shortly afterwards.

“I was shocked at how shameless and irresponsible her behaviour was. It was gross too.”

The photo shows the dog owner — clad in a dark-coloured top with long hair — seemingly looking in N’s direction while squatting down to wipe her pet.

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But despite being aware of the presence of other parkgoers like N and her family, the dog owner “continued with her irresponsible behaviour”, claimed the Stomper.

N subsequently reported the incident to the National Parks Board (NParks). Stomp understands that the agency has asked N for further details.

By sharing the incident, the Stomper hopes to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership and littering.

Under the law, pet owners are required to clean up after their pets defecate in public areas. Those who fail to do so can be fined up to $1,000.

Stomp has contacted NParks for further information.

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