Grab passenger thought driver not wearing pants at first glance, says ‘ride was like roller coaster’

He called it his “worst Grab experience of all”.

Stomper Ivan initially thought his Grab driver was not wearing any pants — and things got even worse when the driver started driving.

“The ride was like a roller coaster,” said Ivan, who had booked the ride from Jalan Tukang in Jurong to Bukit Panjang in the early morning of April 12.

The trip started off badly when he was almost charged a late fee because the driver did not go to the correct pickup point, according to Ivan, whose trip started at 4.53am.

“While boarding the car, at first glance, I thought the driver looked like he was not wearing any pants,” recounted the Stomper. “I was shocked.”

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He then realised the driver was wearing shorts. “Imagine if you were a female passenger — you would surely be uncomfortable,” said Ivan.

The Grab drivers’ guide asks that drivers make sure they are in “proper dress code at all times”, such as shoes and long trousers.

However, Ivan soon became more concerned about the driver’s driving. The passenger claimed the driver did not slow down when going over speed humps.

“Throughout the entire journey, I was like flying,” said the Stomper. “Imagine if I had just finished a heavy meal. I would have definitely thrown up everything.

“I do not know why he was in a hurry. Imagine if there was a cyclist or pedestrian and he did not reduce his speed in time — an accident would surely happen.”

Ivan also alleged the driver used one hand to steer “most of the time”, with the other hand on his lap.

After he wrote a complaint to Grab on April 13, the company replied the next day and apologised for “any distress caused by the reported reckless driving behavior”.

The email added: “Immediate action has been taken to address this matter, and the driver in question has been issued a warning, along with a recorded strike on their record within our system.”

Stomp has reached out to Grab for more information.

Ivan told Stomp that ride-hailing platforms should address the issue of what drivers are wearing.

“Be professional a bit,” he said. “I once saw a driver from another platform driving in his singlet.”

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