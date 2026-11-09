A Gojek user was charged $9.80 for a trip he says never took place, leaving him and his wife feeling cheated.

Gojek passenger charged $9.80 after driver marks trip ‘completed’ without picking him up: ‘Still not resolved’

A Gojek user was charged $9.80 for a trip he says never took place, leaving him feeling “surprised” and cheated.

Stomper Ling, 58 , and his wife had booked a ride from Toa Payoh HDB Hub to Lian Shan Shuang Lin Temple on Oct 26 .

The booking was assigned to a Toyota Noah Hybrid, with the pick-up point indicated as the roundabout near the HDB Hub carpark entrance .

The couple quickly made their way there to avoid incurring waiting charges. However, after waiting for about 10 minutes , they did not see the vehicle even though Gojek notified them that the driver had arrived.

He said he called the driver and clearly told him where they were waiting, but the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

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To their surprise, Ling said they then received an electronic receipt indicating that the trip had been completed, s howing a total fare of $9.80 — including $3 in waiting fees.

The Stomper accused the driver of marking the trip as completed despite not picking them up .

He said he subsequently contacted Gojek to dispute the charge and asked the company to get the driver to describe what he and his wife looked like , since the driver had apparently indicated that the ride was completed.

The booking was assigned to a Toyota Noah Hybrid. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper has health and mobility issues

Ling told Stomp he had been out of work for six months and has spinal issues that affect his mobility which lead to numbness if he is standing for too long.

He had booked the ride because he needed help getting to the temple and has difficulties walking long distances .

Ling insisted that he and his wife had gone to the pick-up point promptly and that it was easy to identify, as there was only one at the HDB Hub carpark entrance.

The couple had quickly made their way there to avoid incurring waiting charges. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE

He hoped sharing his experience would alert other commuters to what he described as an unethical practice.

“ We just hope there isn’t any more customers like us. We only believe in earning a living in an honest way, ” he said.

Gojek says matter is resolved, passenger disagrees

In response to Stomp on Nov 6 , a Gojek spokesperson said: “We take all disputes seriously, and having communicated with both parties, consider this matter to be resolved. ”

However, Ling disputes the company’s position.

He told Stomp that a Gojek representative had called him on Nov 4 to find out what had happened and told him she would provide an update on the investigation outcome.

However, Ling claimed that he had not received a follow up or further explanation as of Nov 9 and did not consider the matter resolved.

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