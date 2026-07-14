Gojek driver upset after getting 4-star rating over ‘route choice’, says he was following app

A Gojek driver was disappointed to receive a four-star rating from a passenger over “route choice”, claiming that he had simply followed the route provided by the app.

Stomper Charles has been a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver for nearly five years.

The 58-year-old told Stomp he has maintained a five-star rating all this time and takes pride in his work.

The driver shared 5-star ratings he had received from other passengers, praising him for his “great driving” and “amazing service”. PHOTOS: STOMP

The issue arose after a trip on June 5, when he received a four-star rating accompanied by the comment, “Route choice.”

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Charles said he wrote to Gojek to seek clarification, questioning why the comment was accepted when he had followed the route generated by the app.

According to the Stomper, Gojek got back to him more than a month later.

He said the company informed him that the rating and comment could not be removed because passengers have the right to provide feedback on their ride experience.

“I was so disappointed and upset,” he said. “I simply followed the route provided by them, yet I had to bear the rating.”

Charles said the experience prompted him to share his story because he believes some passengers may mistakenly assume drivers independently choose their routes.

“Drivers usually follow the route provided by the app because the fare is calculated based on that route,” he explained.

He added that ratings are more than just numbers for drivers.

“As PHV drivers, lower ratings affect our incentives and can result in fewer bookings,” he said.

The Stomper hopes passengers will bear this in mind when leaving ratings and feedback.

He also questioned whether ride-hailing platforms should take additional context into account before accepting comments relating to route choice.

“With such treatment, how can Gojek expect loyalty from drivers?” he asked. “There are so many other platforms to join nowadays.”

In response to a Stomp query, a Gojek spokesperson said on July 14 that following the conclusion of its investigation, the company had communicated its findings to the driver and closed the matter.

“We take all disputes seriously and are committed to ensuring a fair and impartial process,” the spokesperson said.

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