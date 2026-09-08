A driver was shocked when a girl on a scooter suddenly passed in front of his car.

Girl on scooter dashes in front of car at Tampines petrol station, causing driver to slam on brakes

A motorist is urging parents to teach their children about road safety after a girl on a scooter suddenly crossed in front of his car at a petrol station in Tampines.

Stomper Tan told Stomp that the close call occurred at the SPC petrol station along Tampines Avenue 4 on Sept 2 at about 1.49pm.

Dashcam footage shared by the Stomper shows him turning into the petrol station when a girl in school uniform suddenly whizzes across his path on a kick scooter.

Tan immediately stops his car, avoiding a collision.

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The incident also appeared to catch the attention of others nearby.

In the video, a woman standing beside a car can be seen looking towards the girl, while a petrol station attendant raises his hand in her direction after she passes Tan’s vehicle.

“I applied the emergency brake as I was shocked that a school kid was riding a scooter at the petrol station,” he said.

Stomper urges parents to teach children about road safety

Tan said the incident left him shaken and concerned about what could have happened.

“If I had hit her, who would be to blame?” he asked.

He hoped the incident would serve as a reminder to parents to teach their children to be cautious around vehicles, particularly in places such as petrol stations where cars are constantly entering and exiting.

At the same time, he acknowledged that motorists also have a responsibility to remain alert.

“I want to highlight to parents to please teach their kids, and also for drivers to be alert,” he said.

“I hope the authorities will do something about it. If I really hit the girl, I would be really unlucky.”

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