A resident said the issue has been ongoing for at least two years.

Ghim Moh resident requests CCTV cameras to catch litterbugs, bird feeders — and might get her wish

Frustrated by persistent littering and the feeding of birds at her block, a Ghim Moh resident has asked for the installation of CCTV cameras to nab culprits.

And it seems like she might get her wish, as Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council has made a request to the National Environment Agency (NEA) for the installation of surveillance cameras.

Stomper SKII said there have been “habitual” litterbugs and bird feeders at Block 18 Ghim Moh Road for at least two years despite her submitting feedback.

“I was told that cleaners are diligently sweeping the block and notices would be pasted to deter residents,” she said.

“But obviously, what was done is not sufficient, as I still see litter and flocks of birds eating off the ground daily.”

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Photos taken by SKII on June 23 show numerous birds at the foot of the block. Rubbish, which included used tissue paper, plastic spoons, and plastic bags, can also be seen.

PHOTO: STOMP

“I think it will be good to install CCTV to catch the culprits,” the Stomper suggested.

Town council steps up efforts to combat littering and bird feeding

In response to a Stomp query, Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said it has stepped up its public education, cleaning, and pest-control efforts.

“Common areas are cleaned regularly, and our conservancy team has been instructed to promptly remove any litter or food waste found around the block,” said the town council.

Advisory notices and banners prohibiting littering and the feeding of birds have also been displayed at lift lobbies and lift landings.

“This is to raise awareness and encourage responsible behaviour, said the town council, adding: “These advisories remind residents that littering and bird feeding may give rise to hygiene concerns and pest activity, thereby affecting the cleanliness and liveability of the estate.”



Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said it has informed NEA of the situation and requested the installation of surveillance cameras to investigate suspected cases of high-rise littering and deter further errant behaviour.

The town council also said it recognises that maintaining a clean and pleasant neighbourhood requires the collective effort of the community, and will continue to monitor the affected area.

“We encourage residents to dispose of refuse responsibly, refrain from feeding birds and pigeons, and encourage their family members and neighbours to adopt these good practices,” it added.

“Through the shared efforts of residents, stakeholders and the relevant agencies, we can maintain a clean, hygienic and pleasant living environment for everyone.”

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, high-rise littering offenders are liable, on conviction, to a fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction, and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions. The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order (CWO), requiring offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours.

Under the Wildlife Act, those caught feeding wildlife face a fine of up to $10,000 for the first offence. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000 and face up to 12 months in jail.

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