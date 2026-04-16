Furniture placed on concrete canopy outside Marsiling unit an ‘accident waiting to happen’: Passer-by

Furniture was seen on a concrete canopy outside a window at Block 34 Marsiling Drive, sparking safety concerns.

Stomper Alex was passing by the area on April 12 when he spotted the table and clothes rack placed at height.

Sharing photos taken at around 8.47am and 7.19pm, he said: “Children were playing at the void deck when I saw this. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Town council has advised resident

In response to Stomp’s query, a Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council spokesperson said it is aware of the feedback.

“We have advised the resident that such placement poses a potential safety risk to others,” the spokesperson added. “The items have since been removed following our engagement, and the resident has been advised not to do so again.”

The town council also reminded residents to keep personal belongings within their homes to maintain a safe and comfortable living environment for the community.

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