Stomper Andre spotted the funnel cloud at around 7.40am.

Funnel cloud spotted from Tanjong Katong hours before authorities warn of thundery showers and flash floods

A condo resident was thrilled to see what appeared to be a funnel cloud along the coastline from his Tanjong Katong home on the morning of Nov 6.

Stomper Andre spotted the phenomenon at around 7.40am.

“It’s always a thrill to see one live,” he said.

The Stomper spotted the funnel cloud at around 7.40am on Nov 6. PHOTO: STOMP

Later the same day, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, announced that heavy rain was expected in parts of Singapore.

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In a warning issued at around 2.10pm, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said heavy thundery showers were expected over many areas between 2.40pm and 3.40pm.

At 2.40pm, PUB advised motorists to avoid Punggol Way towards Tampines Expressway and Riverside Road — both in the northern region of Singapore — for the next hour due to the risk of flash floods.

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According to MSS, moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon for most of the first two weeks of November. On some of these days, the showers may extend into the evening.

The total rainfall for the two weeks is forecast to be slightly above the long-term average over most parts of the island.

What is a funnel cloud?

Funnel clouds were spotted in Woodlands and Clementi near the end of September after cumulonimbus clouds brought intense thundery showers over Singapore.

MSS explained that a funnel cloud forms beneath a cumulonimbus cloud as moist air feeds into the intensifying storm, producing a rotating column of winds.

Whether such a funnel becomes a landspout or waterspout depends on whether it reaches the surface.

“Funnel clouds that reach ground or sea level are known as landspouts or waterspouts, respectively,” MSS added.

Typically, landspouts and waterspouts last several minutes before dissipating once the thunderstorm weakens.

Stomp has contacted MSS about the Nov 6 sighting.

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