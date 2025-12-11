Fosterer offering $1,000 reward for return of 'son' who dashed out of car, was last seen on PIE

A woman is seeking help to locate her lost six-year-old Singapore Special.

Stomper Elizabeth shared that her friend's dog, Rex, was last seen on Dec 10 at about 2.06pm along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near Jalan Bahar.

In a heartfelt plea, Rex's owner, Bern, said: "I'm his foster mother and although I only had Rex for three short weeks, it certainly feels longer than that. I have been feeding, walking and living with him every day. He really feels like a son to me, and I'm sorry this happened."

Bern explained that she had wanted Rex to meet her mother in Jurong West at 10.20am, but when she opened her car door, he suddenly dashed out.

"I'm feeling really bad and guilty for this mistake, and I hope nothing bad happens to Rex because of my blunder.

"I'm hoping to use this chance to ask you all for help. Please look out for my baby Rex."

Rex is brown and black, and is a medium-sized Singapore Special. He was wearing a red harness and leash when he ran off.

Bern added that Rex is "really skittish", and urged the public not to chase him if spotted.

"Life before being rescued was hard for him. For five years of his life, he lived as a stray near a factory and often had to compete with other dogs for food.

"He had to weather rain and shine. He did not have a bed or a food bowl. He was eventually rescued, but now this has happened," she said.

Bern told Stomp that a $1,000 reward will be offered for Rex's safe return.

"Please help me find him, so I can use the rest of the days and his life to make it up to him with hugs and kisses."

If you have any information on Rex's whereabouts, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

