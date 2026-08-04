The concern was shared with Stomp by Anonymous, a former trainee of ex-boxing coach L.

Former trainees accuse ex-boxing coach of inappropriate messages, allege behaviour dates back to 2018

Several former female trainees have accused a former boxing coach of inappropriate behaviour, with some alleging that his conduct dated back as far as 2018.

The allegations, which were shared on the Instagram account @boxingbellaaa, were highlighted to Stomp by Anonymous, who identified herself as one of the coach’s former trainees.

According to Anonymous, the former coach, identified only as L, had published an Instagram post on July 21 promoting himself as available for personal training.

The advertisement listed his credentials, which include being “experienced in coaching adults and kids”.

A post advertising Coach L’s services. PHOTO COURTESY OF STOMPER

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“We believe this raises important questions about safeguarding, accountability and whether parents should have access to this information (of his past behaviour) before deciding to engage his coaching services,” said Anonymous.

Based on Stomp’s checks, the Instagram account believed to belong to L was no longer available as of Aug 3.

Former trainee says messages became increasingly personal

The woman behind @boxingbellaaa, who identified herself only as B, told Stomp on Aug 2 that she had trained under L for almost three years.

She said while their interactions initially appeared professional, L’s messages gradually became more personal.

According to B, towards the end of 2025, he began sending her messages she considered inappropriate, including photographs of her taken from the gym’s CCTV system while she was training.

B said L slowly began sending her inappropriate messages. PHOTO: BOXINGBELLAAA/INSTAGRAM

One message read: “Look at your curves from the lower back to the legs.”

In another Instagram post published on July 24, B shared screenshots that appeared to show L telling her she was the only student he “checked out a lot”.

According to her, L knew she was married and he would often carry her young child around the gym.

“At the time, I didn’t know what to make of a message like this,” B wrote in her post.

B said L had told her she was the only student he “checked out” at the gym. PHOTO: BOXINGBELLAAA/INSTAGRAM

In the same post, B also shared screenshots that she said were from another former student of L.

One screenshot shows L sharing a picture of lingerie sets that were believed to have been purchased for his partner. He wrote: “It’s all been sleeping at home for years (already).”

He then said he was “glad” that he did not “find (temptation) outside” of his relationship. “Usually men like that will find outside,” he wrote.

L appeared to complain about his sex life with his partner to another former female trainee. PHOTO: BOXINGBELLAAA/INSTAGRAM

“It was only after I shared my own experience publicly that other female trainees reached out and told me they had experienced similar behaviour,” B said.

She alleged that L had even shared a photo of his erection with another female trainee before, and claimed that some of the female trainees were below the age of 16 when L first interacted with them.

The ex-coach allegedly sent a photo of his erection to a female student. PHOTO: BOXINGBELLAAA/INSTAGRAM

B said she initially struggled to make sense of her interactions with L because they escalated gradually.

“I respected him as my coach and genuinely thought I knew what kind of person he was,” she said.

Looking back, she believes many women remained silent because they were unsure whether what they had experienced was “serious enough” to report.

L has been accused of approaching girls under 16. PHOTO: BOXINGBELLAAA/INSTAGRAM

“When I started sharing my own experience, I never expected so many people to reach out,” she said.

“Every time another woman comes forward, it reinforces how important it is not to dismiss these experiences as isolated incidents.”

According to B, one former trainee said L’s alleged inappropriate behaviour dated back to 2018.

However, she said many of those who had interacted with him years ago had since deleted their conversations because they wanted to move on or feared they would not be believed.

As more women came forward, B realised L’s pattern of inappropriate behaviour allegedly began in 2018. PHOTO: BOXINGBELLAAA/INSTAGRAM

B said she hopes speaking out will encourage others to recognise inappropriate behaviour earlier and trust their instincts.

Former employer confirms coach was terminated

Anonymous also pointed Stomp to recent statements by Brothers Boxing Promotions and Muay Thai Boxing Equipment Store distancing themselves from an unnamed boxer believed to be L.

She further noted that L’s former gym, King of Strength (KOS), had fired L as its head coach.

In response to Stomp’s queries, KOS confirmed that L joined the organisation as an intern in 2017 before later becoming a boxing coach and eventually head coach.

The gym said his employment was terminated on June 10.

“Following a review of the circumstances, his employment with KOS was terminated on June 10, and he has had no involvement with the organisation since then,” KOS told Stomp on Aug 2.

The gym said it has since strengthened its safeguarding measures by introducing a formal Coach Code of Conduct, Professional Boundaries Policy and Children Safeguarding Policy.

“The safety and wellbeing of our members have always been our highest priority,” it added.

KOS also said it has reinforced expectations regarding professional conduct and created clearer channels for members and parents to raise concerns.

Stomp has reached out to L for comment.

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