Foodpanda suspends rider who allegedly took customer’s $13 order and marked it as delivered

A customer was left hungry, no thanks to a food delivery rider who allegedly took his order after marking it as “delivered”.

Stomper DT said the incident happened on April 4 at about 3.35am, after he placed an order from McDonald’s at Safra Yishun via the Foodpanda app.

According to the Stomper, he received a notification stating his order had been delivered, but could not find the food at his gate.

“I did not see any food hanging on my door gate,” he said, prompting him to check his home surveillance footage.

He shared a clip showing a female delivery rider hanging a bag on his gate, taking a photo, before removing the bag and leaving with it.

Addressing the delivery personnel, he said: “We are helping you to earn a living and you leave us with hunger. I hope Foodpanda takes action.”

DT said the cash-on-delivery order order cost $13.14.

“My main issue is despite the payment mode, it does not mean the food can be taken away and not delivered to me,” he said.

In response to a Stomp query, Foodpanda said on April 11 that it has investigated the matter.

“Foodpanda is committed to providing a safe and reliable experience for our customers,” a spokesperson said. “Following our investigation, we have identified the delivery partner involved and have suspended their account from the platform. They will be required to undergo retraining before they can resume deliveries.”

The food delivery platform added that it has clear guidelines in place on the proper handling and completion of deliveries, and any breach of these standards is taken seriously.

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