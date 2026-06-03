Foodpanda delivery rider leaves bottle on ledge, Yishun resident says lift lobby treated like ‘rubbish chute’

A resident was unhappy after catching a food delivery rider leaving an empty bottle at a Yishun lift lobby on May 28.

Stomper R shared footage of the incident that occurred at about 8.44pm, showing the rider — who was wearing a Foodpanda shirt and carrying a plastic bag — placing the bottle on a ledge before walking away.

“I caught this Foodpanda delivery rider leaving behind a drink bottle,” said the Stomper.

“Isn’t this considered littering? There is a rubbish chute further down and he would definitely have seen it before delivering the food.”

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The Stomper said she picked up and disposed of the bottle herself.

She emphasised that she did not want the man to “be let off easily”.

According to the Stomper, rubbish is frequently left behind at her floor’s lift lobby.

“The lift lobby seems to be like a rubbish chute for many,” she said. “It happens at any time of the day, so it’s difficult to identify a pattern. Most of the time it’s done by random people.”

“These offenders need to be dealt with.”

Stomp understands that Foodpanda does not condone littering or behaviour that inconveniences residents or negatively impacts shared community spaces. Its delivery partners are expected to conduct themselves responsibly and will be reminded of these expectations.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, the maximum fine for a littering offence is $2,000 for the first court conviction, $4,000 for the second conviction, and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

Stomp has reached out to Nee Soon Town Council for comment.

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