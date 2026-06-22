The rider seemed to be moving around various parts of Punggol and was not heading towards either the restaurant in Sengkang or his delivery address.

Foodpanda app shows walker ‘waiting at restaurant’ — but customer sees him roaming around Punggol for over 2 hours

A Foodpanda customer was left hungry and frustrated after an order appeared stuck in limbo for more than two hours — with the app displaying that the delivery man “waiting at the restaurant” even as the live tracker seemed to show him travelling around different parts of Punggol.

Stomper Tomo said he placed an order from Pizza Hut’s Compass One outlet in Sengkang at about 8.38pm on June 8, expecting it to arrive within the estimated delivery window.

However, by 9.26pm, the order had yet to arrive.

Concerned about the delay, Tomo checked the Foodpanda app, which informed him that the rider was waiting at the restaurant.

“But when I looked at the live tracker map, the rider’s location appeared to be nowhere near the restaurant,” Tomo told Stomp.

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According to Tomo, the rider seemed to be travelling around various parts of Punggol and was not heading towards the restaurant or his delivery address.

He continued monitoring the tracker for around 30 minutes. “During this period, the rider travelled to multiple locations but never came to my location,” said the Stomper.

Based on screenshots seen by Stomp, the rider was making the delivery on foot.

Tomo also tried contacting the rider through Foodpanda’s in-app chat function, but received no response.

PHOTO: STOMP

Adding to Tomo’s frustration was the difficulty in reaching customer service.

“The app appeared to direct users towards automated help options, and there was no obvious channel for me to speak to a human representative regarding an order that was significantly delayed and showing conflicting information,” he added.

The Stomper also questioned why the app showed the order as having been cancelled at 9.25pm when his chat with customer support continued well past 10pm.

“It was only cancelled on their end at 10.45pm,” he alleged.

Tomo said he was eventually offered a $5 voucher through a self-compensation option available to PandaPro subscribers.

He told Stomp: “I did not receive my food after more than two hours of this ordeal and had my order cancelled in the end.”

Foodpanda says refund processed, customer contacted

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Foodpanda spokesperson said on June 22 that the company is aware of Tomo’s feedback and has looked into the matter.

“The order was subsequently cancelled and a refund was processed. We have also reached out to the customer directly to address their concerns directly to provide additional compensation,” added the spokesperson.

Foodpanda is also reviewing the circumstances surrounding the order and will take the necessary follow-up actions where appropriate.

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