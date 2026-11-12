Stomper F asked whether a Foodpanda recruitment campaign for Malaysian riders complied with Singapore’s employment laws.

Foodpanda ad touts up to $2,800 monthly pay for M’sian riders in S’pore, local rider questions terms

A Foodpanda recruitment campaign has advertised delivery rider positions in Singapore with potential monthly earnings of RM8,900 (about S$2,800) , prompting questions about how the advertised pay is calculated.

Stomper F, who describes himself as “ a concerned member of the public ”, said he came across the recruitment presentation while looking into Foodpanda’s hiring activities in Singapore.

The presentation stated that riders would receive a guaranteed basic salary of RM3,200 (about S$1,000), with incentives and overtime pay of up to RM5,700 (about S$1,800).

It also listed a target of 250 working hours and 750 completed orders per month .

According to F — who is a Singaporean Foodpanda delivery rider — the recruitment message invited applicants to attend an interview on Oct 27 at a building along Robinson Road .

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F showed Stomp a recruitment message that invited shortlisted applicants to attend an interview on Oct 27. PHOTO: STOMP

Questions over advertised earnings

The Stomper stressed that he was not making accusations of wrongdoing, but wanted to verify whether the recruitment campaign was authorised by Foodpanda.

“I believe this matter deserves verification, particularly if applicants are being asked to submit personal documents or are relying on the advertised salary when deciding whether to accept the job ,” said F.

In addition, F was also concerned that applicants would assume RM8,900 was a typical or achievable monthly salary, when a substantial portion appeared to depend on overtime and performance incentive s.

“I believe prospective employees should be able to clearly distinguish guaranteed income from potential earnings ,” F added.

In particular, he told Stomp he wanted to know :

How much a rider can realistically expect to earn in a “normal” month

If the advertised salary is attainable “only by meeting all performance targets and working substantial overtime”

Whether incentives are guaranteed or conditional

If the 250 working hours include overtime

If there are any deductions from the advertised earnings

The benefits reportedly include a Singapore work permit. PHOTO: STOMP

Supposed difference in recruitment arrangements

F said he had noticed what appeared to be a difference between the recruitment arrangements for Singaporean and Malaysian riders.

“ What caught my attention was that Foodpanda appeared to be recruiting Singaporean riders for full-time positions at a basic salary of $1,800 while simultaneously advertising full-time positions for Malaysian riders under Singapore work permits,” explained the Stomper.

He asked how the two arrangements would operate alongside each other.

The Singaporean rider also hoped to clarify whether the recruitment terms complied with Singapore’s employment and foreign manpower regulations.

Foodpanda responds

Responding to Stomp on Nov 12, a Foodpanda spokesperson said: “T his outreach session is part of Foodpanda’s recruitment drive for our recently launched employee rider fleet programme .

“ Any employment of riders under this fleet, including contractual terms, hiring arrangements and working hours, will be in accordance with all regulatory requirements of Singapore, including the Employment Act.”

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