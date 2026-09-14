A fire was seen in the bedroom of a condo unit on the 9th floor.

Flames shoot out of 9th-floor bedroom at Newton condo, SCDF forces entry into unit

A fire broke out at a condominium unit in Newton on Sept 11.

Stomper Leonard shared a photo and videos of the fire at JC Draycott, saying he first became aware that something was amiss after hearing fire engines at about 9pm.

“I heard the fire trucks, then looked outside and saw the fire,” he told Stomp.

The videos he shared show bright flames coming from a unit in the residential building, with smoke rising above it.

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In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 34 Draycott Drive at about 8.25pm.

“The fire involved contents of a bedroom in a unit on the 9th floor,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

The SCDF conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely started from an electrical origin in the affected bedroom.

To prevent such fires, SCDF reminds the public on the following fire prevention tips:

Do not overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances

Always switch off appliances when not in use

Check the condition of electrical wires regularly. Frayed wires or cracked cords should be replaced or repaired immediately

Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep wires away from hot surfaces

Use only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of controlled appliances can be found at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg

Do not leave batteries or devices charging unattended for extended periods, or leave them charging overnight

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