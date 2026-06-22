Five Singaporeans escape Mercedes-Benz that caught fire en route to Tuas Checkpoint

A Singapore-registered Mercedes-Benz caught fire near Tuas Checkpoint on June 20.

Stomper J shared a photo he took of the incident at around 11.30pm along the Second Link Expressway, as vehicles were making their way towards Singapore.

“The car was initially smoking before it caught fire and the flames engulfed the whole vehicle,” the Stomper said.

He added that no other vehicles appeared to be affected by the blaze.

The Stomper left the scene before firefighters arrived.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Photos of the burning car were also posted on the Singapura Channel Facebook page, showing a thick plume of smoke billowing from the vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. The rear boot appears to have been left open during the incident.

Based on the photos, the vehicle appears to be a Mercedes-Benz bearing a Singapore registration plate.

Malaysian firefighters: Blaze destroyed 70% of car

In response to a Stomp query, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it was alerted to a car fire at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza in Gelang Patah at 11.58pm.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 12.04am and found a Mercedes-Benz C180K engulfed in flames.

According to JBPM, the fire destroyed an estimated 70 per cent of the vehicle.

The car was carrying five Singaporean occupants, all of whom escaped safely. No casualties were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using one hose line supplied by the fire engine before ensuring there were no remaining sources of ignition. The operation concluded at 12.38am.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.