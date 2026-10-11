CK was interested in signing up for AquaFit classes at Fitness First.

Fitness First member says classes not suited for her schedule and arthritis, shocked by $587.50 cancellation fee

A woman who signed up for a Fitness First membership after enquiring about its AquaFit classes was shocked to learn that cancelling her membership would cost $587.50.

Stomper CK said she discovered Fitness First Singapore’s One George Street branch through Facebook and signed up on Sept 10.

She said she had initially visited the outlet to enquire about AquaFit classes, which is advertised as “ideal for those recovering from a workout, physical therapy and treatment” on the g ym’s website .

She was offered a free trial lesson.

CK was interested in signing up for AquaFit classes at Fitness First. PHOTO: FITNESS FIRST/FACEBOOK

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Before signing up for a membership, CK said she explained to a consultant that she had limited availability because of her schedule. This includes making regular visits to a nursing home to care for her mother, who has dementia.

She also suffers from rheumatoid arthritis — a chronic autoimmune condition that causes joint pain — and can only participate in low-impact exercises.

According to CK, the consultant encouraged her to sign up. “I was told that there were many classes and different timings, which would allow me to find suitable classes within my limited morning availability,” shared the Stomper.

Relying on this information, she proceeded with the membership and paid $164.50 in pro-rated fees.

CK said another staff member presented the membership agreement on an iPad, scrolling to the section where she needed to sign. She alleged that this employee did not take her through the full terms and conditions in detail.

When she asked about the cancellation penalty, CK claimed the staff member told her that as long as she gave 30 days’ notice, there would be no issue with terminating the membership.

After signing up, however, she discovered that the AquaFit classes were held in the evenings or on weekend afternoons, which did not suit her schedule that she had earlier told the gym about.

She attended a Yin Yoga class — a slower and less intensive form of yoga — that was more catered to her needs, but was reportedly told it was the last such class at the centre.

Feeling that the available classes did not meet the requirements she had explained before joining, CK decided to cancel her membership.

She was then quoted a termination fee of $235 for one month’s notice, plus 50 percent of $235 for three months that amounted to another $352.50 — bringing the grand total to $587.50.

Upon hearing of her termination fee, CK said: “I went to stop my card immediately so they are not able to deduct the amount from me.”

“The free trial class was not taken into consideration and neither was the $164.50 pro-rated membership I had paid for on Sept 10,” she added.

Based on a copy of CK’s membership application form seen by Stomp, CK had signed up for a four-month gym package, with One George Street as the home outlet.

In the document, Fitness First states that it requires a written notice of membership cancellation at least one calendar month in advance.

However, another clause suggested that those who sign up for promotional memberships — which grants them access to one outlet — must pay for the agreed duration in full.

“If this is a promotional offer for Premier Membership, you agree to pay four full paying months to fulfil your membership contractual obligations,” the clause read.

Additionally, a clause on early cancellation indicates that members who wish to terminate their membership within the minimum commitment period will incur a penalty fee “applied based on the number of months remaining" and that the fee will be “equivalent to 50% of the value remaining” in the membership.

Terms and conditions indicate that a penalty fee will be imposed for early termination. PHOTO: STOMP

Gym engaged Stomper for ‘fair and ideal’ resolution

In response to a Stomp query, Fitness First Singapore said on Oct 9 that it takes member feedback seriously and is committed to addressing concerns fairly and transparently.

The company added that it would engage directly with CK to reach a “fair and ideal” resolution.

“As the discussions are currently ongoing, we are unable to share further specific details at this time, but our commitment is to ensure a positive and mutually supportive resolution,” it said.

Later on Oct 9, CK told Stomp that the gym had contacted her and reviewed her case.

She said Fitness First had agreed to waive all charges, including the pro-rated membership fee she had already paid.

According to CK, the gym told her: “We acknowledge that the changes to the class timetable differed from your expectations when you joined and appreciate the opportunity to review your concerns.”

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