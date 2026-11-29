The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 54 West Coast Crescent at about 5.25pm on Nov 28.

Fire involving washing machine and dryer breaks out in West Coast condo, 20 residents evacuated

A fire involving a washing machine and dryer broke out in a fifth-floor unit at West Bay Condominium on Nov 28, prompting the evacuation of about 20 residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 54 West Coast Crescent at about 5.25pm.

Firefighters forced their way into the unit and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

About 20 people from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precaution.

There were no reported injuries.

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Thick black smoke seen

A video shared by Stomper Indranil shows thick black smoke billowing from a unit in the condominium, with at least two SCDF vehicles at the scene.

His video also captured SCDF’s efforts at putting out the fire using a water jet, with residents chattering in the background.

Indranil, who lives in a nearby tower in the condominium, said he noticed the incident when SCDF vehicles arrived at around 5.30pm.

He went downstairs and saw residents from the fourth to sixth storeys gathered by the condominium pool after being evacuated.

He understood that no one was home in the affected unit at the time.

“There were no flames visible from my side, and once it looked contained I felt relieved. Glad it was handled quickly,” he said.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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