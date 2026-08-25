Fire forces temporary closure of Little India cake shop, bakery contacting affected customers

A fire broke out at J Petite Patisserie in Little India on Aug 24.

A fire broke out at a cake shop along Race Course Road in Little India on Aug 24.

Stomper Anonymous said he spotted thick, black smoke billowing from J Petite Patisserie at 405 Race Course Road at around 5.55pm.

“Many people were seen evacuating the surrounding units, including customers from a nearby spa who rushed out to safety,” he recounted.

Videos shared by Anonymous show smoke coming from the shophouse. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters and emergency vehicles were present at the scene.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“It’s quite scary,” said Anonymous. “There seems to be more fires happening in shophouses.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.45pm.

The fire involved the contents of a shelving unit in the kitchen on the first floor of the affected unit and was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet.

Three people were evacuated from the unit before the SCDF’s arrival. Meanwhile, the SCDF evacuated four other individuals from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to hospital, the SCDF added.

The fire involved contents of a shelving in the kitchen on the first floor of the affected unit. PHOTO: STOMP

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Little India cake shop apologises and announces temporary closure

In a post and story on Instagram, J Petite Patisserie announced that it would be temporarily closed.

Apologising for the “uncertainty and inconvenience”, the bakery said it would be reaching out personally to customers with affected upcoming orders as soon as possible.

J Petite Patisserie announced on Instagram that it would be temporarily closed. PHOTO: J PETITE PATISSERIE/INSTAGRAM

“J Petite has been built over the years with so much love, hard work and the support of all of you,” it added. “To see our little space affected this way is heartbreaking.”

The business said it would “take things one day at a time and do everything we can to move forward”.

“This isn’t goodbye. We hope to be baking for you again soon,” J Petite Patisserie wrote.

Stomp has contacted J Petite Patisserie for more info.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.