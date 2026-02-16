Fire breaks out at bak kwa shop 'with 500kg of charcoal': $100,000 worth of orders unfulfilled

A fire broke out in a bak kwa shop at 30 Dunlop Street on Feb 15.

Stomper Osaka shared videos taken at about 12pm showing fire engines and a police car at the scene.

"I was alerted to it as I live here," he said.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 11.40am.

"The fire involved contents of a Kitchen Exhaust Ducting (KED) in a unit on the ground floor," an SCDF spokesperson.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet and hose reel.

Two people were assessed for breathing difficulties and minor injuries respectively, but both declined to be sent to hospital.

The fire broke out in Century Bakkwa, which had "500kg of charcoal" onsite, said its owner Ms Simbian Chua.

According to The Straits Times, there were three employees in the shop when the blaze occurred. One of them suffered from smoke inhalation, while another suffered burns on his hand.

The shop is now unable to fulfill about 400 orders from customers, which are worth about $100,000.

Ms Chua said she was willing to offer refunds to customers, but some still insisted on collecting their orders.

Century Bakkwa founder Simbian Chua with a tray of grilled bak kwa which was unaffected by the fire. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

"It's okay, money can be earned again. But at least no one was seriously injured," said Ms Chua when asked how she felt about the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE

