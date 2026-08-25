The Stomper said he often comes across such behaviour on the road and called for stiffer penalties.

‘Fine such drivers’: Stomper angered by car running red light in Bukit Batok

A car was caught on camera running a red light in Bukit Batok on the evening of Aug 23, leaving a witness concerned and upset.

Stomper DD shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 at around 6.48pm.

He noted that the driver “beat the red light and did not stop”.

“I feel angry with these kinds of reckless drivers,” said DD. “I reported the incident to the Traffic Police, as such reckless driving can cause accidents involving pedestrians.”

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The Stomper said he often comes across such behaviour on the road and called for stiffer penalties.

“Fine the drivers,” he added.

When informed that the offence of failing to conform to traffic light signals carries a penalty of 12 demerit points and a $400 fine for light vehicles, DD told Stomp: “$400 is okay lah for now.”

“Drivers need to always be alert when driving on the roads,” he said, citing examples of reckless behaviour.

“Using the phone while driving is a killer. Talking inside the car without focus is also a killer.”

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