‘Final boss for stress?’: Man seen with bucket over head on MRT

From blindfolds to improvised eye masks, Singapore commuters have had their fair share of unusual MRT sightings over the past few months.

Now, a man wearing a metal bucket over his head has joined the list.

Stomper Ravenshaw shared a photo of the bizarre scene with Stomp after spotting the man on the East-West Line on May 8 at about 6.40pm.

The photo shows the man standing inside the train carriage dressed in a black suit and red tie, with a metal pail covering his entire head.

The Stomper recounted that the man boarded the train at Outram Park MRT station and alighted at either City Hall or Bugis.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Final boss for stress?” joked Ravenshaw.

“I was stunned, thinking that I was probably seeing things because I was too tired,” he added with a laugh.

According to the Stomper, other commuters also appeared surprised by the sight, though no one approached the man.

“Everybody was a bit stunned also, but they totally ignored it,” he said.

The Stomper speculated that the man might have been attending an anime convention at Suntec City.

When asked if he thought it could have been a publicity stunt, Ravenshaw told Stomp: “No idea what he was promoting though. Save water, use a pail?”

The man appeared to be accompanied by a woman whom the Stomper assumed was assisting him.

This is not the first time commuters have drawn attention for seemingly shutting out the world on public transport.

Last month, a man was seen using a handkerchief as an eye mask on an MRT train.

In March, a man was spotted apparently “meditating” on a train with his eyes covered, while a woman was seen wearing a face mask over her eyes.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics unusual

train

MRT

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.