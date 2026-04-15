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Commuter uses handkerchief as eye mask on MRT train

Farah DaleyFarah Daley
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J
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Need to catch some sleep on the train? This commuter may have found a creative solution.

A man was spotted using what appeared to be a handkerchief as an eye mask while resting on an MRT train on April 13.

Stomper J shared a photo and video of the unusual sight he witnessed at about 6.58pm, while travelling from Pioneer to Jurong East on the East-West Line.

The footage shows the man seated with his arms folded over his backpack and a cloth placed neatly over his eyes, with his spectacles worn over it, seemingly blocking out the light as he naps.

J found the sight amusing.

When asked how he felt about it, he simply replied: “LOL.”

This is not the first time commuters have attracted attention for their creative ways of getting comfortable on public transport.

Last month, a man was seen “meditating” on a train with his eyes covered, while a woman was spotted wearing a face mask over her eyes.

Sometimes, you just have to find a way to shut out the world after a long day.

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