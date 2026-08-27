The Ferrari had been travelling along Moulmein Road when its driver apparently overshot the turn into Sinaran Drive.

Ferrari driver misses turn in Novena, reverses onto main road and attempts 3-point turn as motorists honk

A Ferrari driver drew the ire of a Stomper after apparently missing a turn in Novena and attempting to reverse and make a three-point turn at a junction.

Stomper Dangerous Dave said the incident happened at the junction of Moulmein Road and Sinaran Drive on Aug 22 at about 6.28pm.

He shared footage of the incident with Stomp.

According to Dave, the Ferrari had been travelling along Moulmein Road when its driver apparently overshot and missed the turn onto Sinaran Drive.

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Instead of continuing on, the Ferrari came to a stop near the junction.

The driver then reversed onto the main road before apparently attempting a three-point turn to enter Sinaran Drive.

The manoeuvre drew audible reactions from those in the Stomper’s car.

“See, see, like that lah,” a woman says in Mandarin.

A man responds: “Walao, three-point turn ah, uncle?”

The woman then asks: “He knows how to drive or not?”

“Don’t care about him,” the man replies.

Dave said several vehicles, including his, were waiting to turn into Sinaran Drive from the opposite direction but were unable to proceed because of the Ferrari.

Meanwhile, three vehicles travelling behind the Ferrari had to move into the adjacent lane to get past it, he added.

Dave said several motorists sounded their horns during the incident, but claimed the Ferrari driver continued with the manoeuvre.

“Many cars honked at him but the driver couldn’t care less,” he said.

Dave felt the manoeuvre was dangerous and could have resulted in an accident.

“This incident prevented me from turning,” he said.

“This is not acceptable. The Ferrari driver was inviting an accident at that moment.”

He hopes the incident will serve as a reminder to motorists to continue on and find an alternative route if they miss a turn rather than make potentially dangerous manoeuvres.

“I hope Traffic Police can take action against this driver, seriously,” he said.

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