A bicycle was seen lying on the road near the Defu Lane junction, with the area cordoned off using traffic cones and tape.

Female cyclist, 62, dies in Defu Lane accident with trailer, driver arrested after leaving scene

A 62-year-old woman died after an accident involving her bicycle and a trailer at Defu Lane on Oct 1.

The 43-year-old trailer driver had left the scene before police arrived and was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

Stomper S came across the aftermath of the accident while passing by the industrial estate at about 1.20pm.

A video shared with Stomp shows a bicycle lying on the road near the junction, with the area cordoned off using traffic cones and police tape.

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Two blue police tents can also be seen farther down the road.

“It already happened when we passed by,” said the Stomper, who felt saddened by the sight.

“Looking at the skid marks, I think the cyclist was trying to cross the road, and a lorry wanted to turn right and crashed into the cyclist. Defu Lane is mostly an industrial area, as big lorries are driven there.”

From the skid marks, the Stomper believed the cyclist was separated from the bicycle following the collision, although he did not witness the accident himself.

Driver had left before police arrived

In response to Stomp queries, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a bicycle and a trailer along Defu Avenue 1 at the junction of Defu Lane 7 at about 10.10am.

A 62-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

“The 43-year-old male trailer driver had left the scene prior to police’s arrival and was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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