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‘Fast food become auction’: Huge crowds flock to McDonald’s for G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone merch drop

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
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Ed
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Fans turned up in droves at various McDonald’s outlets in Singapore on Oct 8 in anticipation of the Peaceminusone merchandise drop.

The limited edition lineup is a collaboration between McDonald’s Singapore and G-Dragon, the leader of K-pop group BigBang, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong.

Coveted items include a tote bag, pin set and hat, which are available for purchase with any meal.

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The exclusive vintage hat is only available at 10 McDonald’s outlets, including Canberra Plaza, Funan and The Woodleigh Mall — all of which saw large crowds even before the 11am release.

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Stomper Ed shared photos of McDonald’s at The Woodleigh Mall filled with people, at around 1.15pm. Many visitors can be seen holding up their phones while an employee appears to be addressing the crowd.

McDonald’s G-Dragon merch drop causes huge queues
A Stomper saw a large crowd at McDonald’s The Woodleigh Mall at around 1.15pm.
PHOTO: STOMP

“Fast food become auction,” said Ed.

According to Shin Min Daily News, there were already more than 60 people queueing at McDonald’s Funan at around 9am, with more trickling in an hour later.

McDonald’s G-Dragon merch drop causes huge queues
There were already over 60 people queueing at McDonald’s Funan at around 9am.
PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Ms Huang, a 39-year-old who works in sales, was even seen working on her computer while in line. She and her 13-year-old daughter are fans of G-Dragon.

“I work remotely, which is why I was able to come and queue,” she told Shin Min.

McDonald’s G-Dragon merch drop causes huge queues
McDonald’s Canberra Plaza was seen with its shutters briefly drawn.
PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

McDonald’s Canberra Plaza was equally busy and was even seen with its shutters briefly drawn, presumably for crowd control.

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