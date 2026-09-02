Traffic was obstructed for over an hour, said a Stomper.

Fallen tree branch obstructs traffic for over 1 hour in Queenstown: ‘I heard the breaking sound’

A tree branch fell onto a road in Queenstown on the night of Aug 30, causing a traffic obstruction for over an hour.

Stomper Marcus shared photos and videos of the incident that he witnessed near Block 151 Mei Ling Street at around 8.55pm.

A large branch with foliage can be seen fallen at the junction and completely blocking at least one lane.

The resident heard the branch breaking. PHOTO: STOMP

“I heard the sound of the branch breaking and I looked out to see the branch falling onto the road,” recounted the resident.

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Marcus said the police were at the scene to “manage traffic and make it flow smoothly”.

According to him, the tree branch was cleared some time after 10pm.

Stomp has contacted the town council for more info.

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