‘Exhausting’: Nereos customers face price difference, delays in installations and refunds

Multiple customers have come forward to share their feedback about Nereos with Stomp.

Several consumers say they were left waiting months for household appliances ordered from home appliance brand Nereos, with some also facing delays in getting their money back after cancelling their purchases.

Nereos is a Singapore-based company offering smart home solutions such as automated laundry racks, water purifiers and washing machines.

Its website lists it as a company selling “premium smart home appliances designed for modern Singapore living”.

Delayed installations dates for water purifier

Stomper Desiree purchased a Nereos Black 63 water purifier for $1,299 on Apr 26, with installation scheduled for June 9.

Three days before the scheduled installation, she was informed that it could not proceed due to a shipment delay.

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She said the delivery date was subsequently pushed back twice, first to late August and then to Aug 20, with updates coming only after she followed up.

Desiree eventually requested a refund after discovering that the same unit was being sold for $599.

As of end July, Desiree had not received her refund after multiple chasers. PHOTO: STOMP

She said Nereos later confirmed in writing that she would receive a $1,100 refund, but she still did not receive the money after several promised payment dates.

Another Stomper, Hani, also purchased the same water purifier for $1,299 in April.

Her installation was initially scheduled for May 29 but was later delayed until August, prompting her to cancel the order and request a refund.

Like the other Stompers, Hani also sent many messages to expedite her refund but said she had not received it as of Aug 21. PHOTO: STOMP

She said she was given several refund dates and assurances, but had not received her money as of Aug 21.

A third customer who similarly purchased Nereos Black 63, Angela, said she purchased the water purifier for $999 at a home fair in May, where she was told installation would take place in June or early July.

After being informed of successive delays, including one to the end of August, she decided to cancel the purchase and seek a refund.

She said the salesperson who handled her purchase subsequently stopped responding to her calls and WhatsApp messages.

Angela claimed Nereos stopped responding to her eventually. PHOTO: STOMP

She said she was concerned after finding other online reviews from customers describing similar issues.

No installation date arranged for laundry rack

Meanwhile, Stomper Karalynn purchased a Nereos Sub-Zero automated laundry rack for $799 at a home show on May 30, paying $740.74 after a promotional discount.

She said she was assured that the pre-order would be delivered and installed on July 25.

The Nereos Sub-Zero automated laundry rack. PHOTO: NEREOS

However, no installation was arranged, and she was eventually told that the product was unavailable and offered a replacement. She declined and requested a refund on July 21.

“As at 12 August, I have received neither the product nor my money back,” the Stomper lamented.

She also said she was in touch with 11 other disgruntled Nereos consumers who have shared similar complaints with her.

Karalynn, Angela and Hani have all lodged complaints against the company with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE). Angela has also made a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

CASE: 47 complaints received

According to CASE president Melvin Yong, CASE received 47 complaints against Nereos between Jan 1 and Aug 19. The complaints involved household appliances including water dispensers, water purifiers and laundry drying racks.

“They complained that deliveries and installations were not completed on agreed dates, and that the business repeatedly rescheduled the appointments, which were still not fulfilled.

“Consumers sought to cancel their purchases and requested refunds of the monies paid,” Yong said.

When purchasing household appliances, consumers are advised to research, compare options and check the business’ track record and independent reviews before committing to the purchase, Yong added.

Where appropriate, consumers should avoid paying the full contractual amount upfront. They should negotiate to pay a small deposit at the point of confirmation, with the remaining balance paid only upon delivery and installation.

CASE encourages consumers to patronise household appliance businesses that are accredited with CaseTrust as they are committed to fair trading and consumer-friendly business practices.

Consumers who require assistance can approach CASE at 6277 5100 or its website.

Nereos apologises, says supply issues caused delays

Responding to Stomp’s queries on Aug 27, Nereos acknowledged that some customers had experienced delays in fulfilment and refunds.

The company apologised to affected customers and said its communication and follow-up with some customers “could also have been better”.

Nereos attributed some of the delays to supply and inventory disruptions, as well as operational and manpower constraints.

It said a significant batch of products arrived on July 25 and that its team had since been carrying out installations and progressively clearing outstanding orders.

On refunds, the company acknowledged that some customers had experienced delays after requesting cancellations.

“We are currently reviewing outstanding cases individually and working closely with CASE to address and resolve affected customer matters as quickly as possible,” it said.

Nereos added that it had seen an increase in customer enquiries and complaints relating to fulfilment and refunds.

The company said it was reviewing its inventory management, fulfilment and customer follow-up processes to improve communication and reduce the likelihood of similar issues happening again.

Customers with unresolved matters can contact Nereos at admin@nereos.sg with their order details.

Regarding concerns from customers who bought products at higher prices before subsequent promotions, Nereos said it had tested different promotional prices as part of its marketing strategy.

“We recognise that some subsequent promotions caused concern among customers who had purchased the same or similar products earlier at a higher price,” it said, adding that it had considered the feedback when planning promotions and pricing strategies.

Nereos said its immediate priority was to clear outstanding orders, work with CASE and affected customers to resolve outstanding matters, and improve its internal processes and customer communication.

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