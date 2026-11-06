‘Every dollar saved counts’: Retiree praises Boon Keng coffee shop’s 50-cent drinks and $2 breakfast

The prices of the kopi-o and teh-o have remained the same since the coffee shop opened in 2025.

Your kopi-o is more affordable at Towner Crest, where a cup of kopi-o or teh-o costs just 50 cents at the FoodHub coffeeshop at 150 Towner Road.

And for those looking for a more filling breakfast, the coffee shop also offers a $2 set comprising a drink, two half-boiled eggs and two slices of kaya butter toast.

According to Stomper Rifuhaibisukasu, a retiree in her 60s, the 50 cent drinks have been around since the coffee shop opened in 2025.

She was so impressed that she decided to share the affordable options with Stomp after reading an article about similarly cheap drinks at a Clementi coffee shop.

She felt it was “ encouraging to see affordable coffee receiving attention” .

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“Towner Crest also has a modest offering that residents may appreciate, ” she said.

‘Every dollar saved counts’

The 50-cent price applies only to kopi-o and teh-o, and not other drinks such as kopi or teh, which contain milk.

Nevertheless, the Stomper welcomed the affordable option, saying it “helps those managing their budgets”.

The affordable options are touted as “budget drinks” at the stall. PHOTO: STOMP

“With everyday expenses adding up, lower-priced options may be useful for seniors, retirees, and families,” she said.

“As a retiree, I am naturally more conscious of everyday expenses and the importance of making my retirement savings last. Every dollar saved counts, especially when one is no longer earning a regular income.”

The price only applies to kopi-o and teh-o, and not other drink varieties. PHOTO: STOMP

Towner Crest is a fairly new residential development surrounded by older estates in the Kallang/Whampoa area.

Rifuhaibisukasu also appreciates how coffee shops create a “welcoming sense of community where residents meet familiar faces”.

She added: “It is worth recognising the local businesses that provide a range of everyday food and drink options for the community.

“What may seem like a small saving to some can mean something to ordinary working people and retirees.

“It is not necessarily about being unable to afford things, but rather about being prudent with our money and making every dollar count, particularly during these challenging times.”

Stomp has reached out to FoodHub to find out whether its other outlets offer drinks at similar prices.

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