While one woman is visible in the image, she appeared to be watching over only her own belongings.

‘Embarrassing day to be S’porean’: Stomper calls out travellers for ‘chope-ing’ JB train queue with luggage

A visitor to Johor Bahru has criticised what she described as “kiasu” behaviour after spotting travellers using their luggage to reserve places in the queue for the train back to Singapore.

Stomper Ant said she spotted several pieces of unattended luggage lined up in front of the immigration and customs clearance area at about 6pm on June 26.

She had been waiting to clear immigration before boarding the train from Johor Bahru to Singapore operated by Malaysian transport operator, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

A photo seen by Stomp shows several bags and suitcases placed in the queue with no one appearing to attend to them. While one woman is visible in the image, she appeared to be watching over only her own belongings.

“No prizes for guessing where these people are from,” said the Stomper.

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Ant felt it was an “embarassing day” to be Singaporean and questioned why Singaporeans could not be less “kiasu”.

“Even ‘chope-ing’ (reserving) queue lines with luggage. Everyone already has a train ticket back to Singapore, and the train will not depart until all passengers have cleared immigration.”

Stomp is unable to independently verify the nationality of the travellers who owned the luggage in Ant’s photo.

According to the Stomper, she has witnessed similar incidents on several occasions.

“There is no need for ‘chope-ing’. If they would like to reserve a place, they could just queue there themselves,” she said.

She added that she shared the incident with Stomp to raise awareness, saying such behaviour was “quite unsightly” and reflected poorly on Singaporeans.

The Stomper also photographed a notice displayed by KTMB at the queue area.

A notice warned travellers against reserving their spots in the queue with their belongings. PHOTO: STOMP

The sign, written in both Malay and English, states that placing personal belongings to reserve a position in the queue is prohibited.

It adds that passengers must be physically present in the queue and that unattended items may be removed by KTMB staff.

Stomp has reported on two other “chope-ing” incidents this month — including one that also occurred on June 26 where a woman attempted to reserve a parking lot on Aliwal Street by standing in it.

Earlier, on June 23, a woman reserved seats on a service 911 bus with a plastic bag and her foot, refusing to allow a commuter to sit next to her.

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