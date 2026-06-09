Elderly woman crosses road amidst busy traffic in Tampines, unfazed by close shave with car and taxi

An elderly pedestrian was caught on camera crossing a road in Tampines Central even though the traffic light was not in her favour.

Stomper K shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred near UOB Tampines Centre on May 30 at 1.13pm.

The one-minute video shows K’s vehicle stopping at a traffic junction. At the clip’s 00:16 mark, an elderly woman is seen starting to cross the busy road while holding what appears to be an umbrella or cane-like object.

She is about three quarters across the road when a yellow taxi approaches, causing both parties to slow down.

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The woman carries on walking just as a silver car — which does not slow down — goes past her.

She then continues on her way to reach the other side of the road.

K was concerned by the woman’s behaviour and hopes her loved ones will intervene.

“If anyone knows her or her family, please remind her not to jaywalk,” said the Stomper. “It is dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers, and can lead to serious accidents and legal consequences.”

“Let’s all do our part to keep our roads safe.”

Acts of jaywalking include:

Crossing a road within 50m of a designated pedestrian crossing, underpass or overhead bridge

Ignoring traffic-light signals

Climbing over railings to get across the road

Increasingly worrying trend involving elderly pedestrians

According to The Straits Times, the number of traffic accidents involving jaywalking elderly pedestrians increased from 95 in 2024 to 101 in 2025.

Of the cases in 2025, 15 were fatal — more than double the seven fatal cases in 2024.

The overall number of elderly people who died in traffic accidents had also more than doubled from 11 in 2024 to 27 in 2025. All were pedestrians.

Those found guilty of failing to conform to the red light signal at a pedestrian crossing will be fined $50. In more serious cases, offenders can be charged in court and jailed for up to three months and fined $1,000.

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