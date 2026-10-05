A regular Jurong Point shopper is concerned for an elderly man who appears to be a permanent fixture at a tea store.

Elderly man with trolley seen at 24-hour Chagee outlet in Jurong Point ‘for weeks’ worries Stomper

A regular Jurong Point shopper has grown concerned for an elderly man who appears to be a permanent fixture at a tea store.

Stomper GL, who visits the mall at least two to three times a week, told Stomp he has observed an elderly man with a trolley on many occasions.

“This poor elderly uncle has parked himself at the 24-hour Chagee joint in Jurong Point for weeks already, with his trolley of personal belongings beside him,” said GL.

The Stomper shared that he is worried about the man’s well-being and believes that the elderly man needs some form of social assistance.

He shared two photos he took of the man on Oct 3 and Oct 4.

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The man was seen occupying a seat in a corner of the store. PHOTO: STOMP

The photos show the man occupying a seat in the corner of the store furthest away from the counter.

He seems to keep to himself, and the other customers appear not to pay him any heed.

GL said the man was “always alone”, and while Chagee staff seemed to be aware of him, they “let it be”.

“I have not interacted with him as he was often napping while I was there,” added the Stomper, who hopes that by sharing the news, welfare agencies will be able to identify and assist the elderly man.

The Stomper also felt that it would be “inappropriate for me to wake him up or alarm him”, as he was unsure if the man had special needs.

“The best we can do is to alert the people or social groups that know how to help,” concluded GL.

While it is unclear whether the man is a rough sleeper, those who encounter one can:

Contact the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (PEERS) Network Office at MSF_PEERSOffice@msf.gov.sg;

Call the ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000; or

Submit a request via the Help Neighbour feature on the OneService app.

Members of the public can also befriend and engage the rough sleeper to understand their circumstances and ask if the rough sleeper is open to assistance, such as being referred to apply for financial assistance or to work with a social worker on their area of concern.

Stomp has reached out to Chagee for comment.

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