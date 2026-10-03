Elderly man rides PMA along Bugis bus lane, forcing vehicles to change lanes and sparking safety concerns

The PMA was moving slowly, forcing other vehicles to slow down and change lanes to get past it.

It is not uncommon to see vehicles encroaching into bus lanes, but Stomper Ho was surprised to spot an unusual mode of transport doing so on Sept 29 — a personal mobility aid (PMA).

An elderly man manouevring the device was seen sitting quite comfortably on it as he cruised along.

While there were no vehicles in the lane behind him, his actions still sparked concern.

Man rides PMA along North Bridge Road bus lane in Bugis

Ho told Stomp that he was waiting at the bus stop in front of Bugis Cube at around 2.30pm on Sept 29 when he saw a man on a mobility scooter or PMA travelling along the bus lane on North Bridge Road.

The elderly man was moving slowly, which forced other vehicles around him to slow down and change lanes to overtake him.

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Intrigued by what he was seeing, Ho filmed the scene for about a minute, keeping a close eye on the PMA rider for his safety.

“I don’t know why he was on the road and not the footpath,” the Stomper commented. “I’m posting this because I’m worried he could get hurt, not to shame him.”

Ho said that the elderly man eventually turned left onto Middle Road, though he was unsure if the PMA rider continued on the road or had gone onto the pavement.

The Stomper later reported the matter to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) Active Mobility Enforcement Division, which does not provide updates on individual cases due to confidentiality and operational considerations.

Asked what he hoped to achieve from sharing about the incident, Ho replied: “I hope the authorities can check on him (the PMA rider) and remind mobility scooter users to keep to footpaths and designated paths.”

According to LTA, PMAs are allowed on public paths, including footpaths, pedestrian-only paths, cycling paths and shared paths. They are not allowed on roads.

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