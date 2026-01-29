Elderly man and woman taken to hospital after Mercedes-Range Rover parking dispute near Nex

A 71-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were taken to hospital following an alleged dispute over a parking lot in Serangoon Central on Jan 28.

Stomper Yola alerted Stomp to the incident, which she said occurred in an open carpark near Nex shopping mall and Braddell Heights Community Hub at about 6.36pm.

She also shared footage captured by her in-car camera.

According to the Stomper, a black Range Rover was attempting to exit a parking lot when a Mercedes-Benz moved in close, apparently intending to take the space.

"There were cars on both the left and right in front of the Range Rover, which made it harder for it to come out," she said.

Yola added that when the Range Rover tried to reverse slightly to manoeuvre out, the Mercedes was positioned too close.

Stomp understands that one of the drivers jammed on his brakes.

"One of the cars honked — I'm not sure which," the Stomper said.

Following that, the Mercedes driver allegedly became upset, got out of his vehicle and confronted the Range Rover driver.

"He even opened the door and looked like he wanted to challenge him, like he wanted to fight," Yola said, adding that she could not hear what was said between the two.

The man later returned to his car, but was seen looking down at the ground and tapping it.

"Maybe he was looking for contact lenses or glasses," Yola said. "It must have been something hard to spot."

"Then all of a sudden, the heroes came — three policemen with guns some more. They came very quickly, and we were relieved because the dispute was causing a jam and no one could move."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 264 Serangoon Central at about 6.40pm.

"A 71-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were conveyed conscious to the hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"A 37-year-old man is assisting with investigations."

Police investigations are ongoing.

