Elderly driver left shaken after youths on bicycles and e-bikes swerve into his lane in Jurong West

A 71-year-old driver was left shaken after a near-miss with a group of cyclists along Jurong West Avenue 5 on March 14.

Stomper Anonymous said the cyclists swerved into her father’s lane at about 9pm.

She shared a video of several youths cycling on the road at night on bicycles and e-bikes, with one carrying a pillion rider. None of them appeared to be wearing helmets.

“My dad is an elderly driver,” said the Stomper. “They swerved into my dad’s lane whilst squeezing in and forced him to jam on his brakes.”

She said one of the cyclists got too close to her father’s vehicle, almost causing him to hit the cyclist.

“It affected his shoulders and gave him a shock because one of them got really close and my dad almost took a life because of them.”

According to the Stomper, her father is now safe at home but remains affected by what happened.

“It’s all fun and games now until one of them dies from getting hit by a moving vehicle, because this is at night and anything can happen,” she said.

“I’m just angry that because of them, my dad almost could have hit and killed someone. He could be in jail or lose his life forever because of these people.”

The Stomper said she hopes to raise awareness and that the youths’ parents will see the video. She added that she has reported the incident to the police.

In a similar incident earlier this month, four youths were seen riding e-bikes and bicycles without helmets in the middle of the road along Jurong West Avenue 1.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), power-assisted bikes (PABs) and bicycles are allowed on the road but must adhere to traffic rules.

Riders are required to wear helmets while on the road.

Cyclists should also keep to the left of the lane, with a maximum of two cyclists riding abreast.

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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