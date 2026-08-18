The e-bike rider had an intense exchange with a driver.

E-bike rider hurls vulgarities and flashes middle finger at driver in Tampines: ‘You almost hit me’

An e-bike rider was caught on camera hurling vulgarities and flashing his middle finger at a driver during a heated encounter in Tampines.

Stomper Freddy said the incident happened along Tampines Street 33 on Aug 15 at about 6.19pm.

He shared a video taken from a nearby bus stop showing the rider travelling in the middle of a lane as a car approaches from behind.

The rider appears to be having some difficulty cycling steadily as the car draws closer.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

When the car comes alongside him, the rider turns towards the driver and points at him.

He can be heard shouting: “C******, you don’t know how to slow down, is it? You almost hit me! F*** you lah.”

The driver winds down his window and points back at the rider. Most of what he says cannot be heard in the video, though he audibly hurls a vulgarity back at the rider at one point.

As the car drives away, the rider continues cycling behind it before raising his middle finger at the driver.

Freddy, who witnessed the exchange from the bus stop, said he was angered by the rider’s behaviour and questioned why the rider had to hog the lane.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.