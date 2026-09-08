The altercation took place on Sept 7 at 10.30am at a coffee shop in Chai Chee.

‘Drunk’ man smokes in non-designated area at Chai Chee coffee shop, argues with staff

A man has accused a fellow coffee shop diner of being drunk, smoking in a non-designated area and arguing with the staff there.

Stomper Lau Lau was at a coffee shop along Chai Chee Road, near Decathlon Bedok, for a late breakfast at 10.30am on Sept 7.

“Suddenly, I noticed this drunken man lighting up a cigarette in a non-designated area,” the Stomper said.

Multiple coffee shop employees approached the man, clad in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, to request that he stop smoking. However, their words fell on deaf ears.

“When the staff approach him not to smoke there, he shouted vulgarities at them instead,” Lau Lau said.

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A video shared by the Stomper shows the man holding a cigarette as various employees in orange tops speak with him.

The man appears defiant, continuing to take puffs of his cigarette.

In a second video taken by the Stomper, the smoker argues with a male employee wearing sunglasses, who had advised him to “smoke outside”.

“Okay, I respect,” the smoker says, raising his volume. He then proceeds to shout at the employee and a group of middle-aged men seated at the table beside him, waving his arms wildly in the process.

What the man said to them is unclear.

Lau Lau had one word to describe how he felt about what he saw in the brief 15 minutes he was at the coffee shop: “Disgusted”.

The man was still there when the Stomper left.

Lau Lau shared the incident with Stomp as a reminder to anyone who wishes to drink in public to avoid “becoming so drunk and creating a scene”, as it is an inconvenience to other diners and employees of food and beverage establishments.

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