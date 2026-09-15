A car attracted a lot of attention when it drove onto the pedestrian walkway at Lentor Modern.

Driver takes wrong turn onto pedestrian walkway at Lentor Modern: ‘We thought it was a movie stunt’

A 62-year-old driver is assisting police with investigations after he apparently took a wrong turn at Lentor Modern and ended up on a pedestrian walkway.

Stomper Jeff spotted the white car on the walkway at about noon on Sept 11 while heading to the mall near Yio Chu Kang for lunch.

Photos shared with Stomp show the car on a sloping pedestrian path next to the carpark entrance, with several people gathered nearby.

Jeff, who works in the area, believes the driver may have mistaken the walkway for the vehicular entrance.

The driver may have mistaken the walkway for the carpark entrance. PHOTO: STOMP

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“The turning point is all the way on the right side,” he told Stomp.

The entrance to Lentor Modern’s carpark, where drivers could either turn left to go to the upper levels, or right, to the basement. PHOTO: THE DAILY DRIVE LOG/YOUTUBE

He said there was a left-turn arrow before the walkway and suspects the driver may have turned too early.

The mistake apparently attracted plenty of attention.

“At first, we thought it was a movie stunt show or shooting with so many onlookers watching,” Jeff joked.

He said that police officers and security personnel subsequently helped guide the driver out.

According to Jeff, getting the car back onto the road was no easy feat due to the curved walkway.

“They had a hard time guiding him to reverse bit by bit, as it has a curvy path and is not easy to manoeuvre,” he said.

The driver eventually managed to reverse out and return to the vehicle lane.

Jeff noted that visibility along parts of the curved walkway was obstructed.

“Luckily, no injury or accident happened on the footpath,” he said.

Police investigating

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car in the vicinity of 1 Lentor Central at about 12.15pm.

“A 62-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Vehicles have ended up on pedestrian paths before

This is not the first time a motorist has taken a wrong turn onto a pedestrian path.

On Aug 26, a resident was concerned to see a taxi being driven on the pavement near Block 461 Yishun Avenue 6.

The driver reportedly appeared “very lost” and passers-by helped guide the taxi back onto the road.

Are vehicles allowed on pavements and shared paths?

Under the Road Traffic Rules, motor vehicles generally cannot be driven, parked or ridden on the footway of a road, although there are exceptions for certain vehicles and circumstances.

Separately, the Active Mobility Act prohibits ordinary motor vehicles from being driven or ridden on shared paths, subject to limited exceptions.

Stomp has reached out to Lentor Modern for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics car

walkway

mall

Lentor Modern

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.