Stomper Peter said he came across the accident site while cycling to work at around 5.40am.

Driver sustains minor injuries after car skids and collides with traffic light in Toa Payoh

A 56-year-old car driver sustained minor injuries after his car skidded in Toa Payoh in the early hours of Aug 28.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 5.15am.

The car was believed to have “self-skidded”, police added.

The driver refused conveyance to hospital and is assisting with police investigations.

Stomper Peter said he came across the accident site while cycling to work at around 5.40am.

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A photo he shared shows a black car mounting a central road divider after apparently colliding with a traffic light. An ambulance was also at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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