The PHV driver showed up half an hour after the LTA officer arrived.

Driver stuck for 2 hours after illegally parked PHV blocks road in Sembawang, LTA called in

A driver said he was left stranded for nearly two hours after a private-hire vehicle (PHV) was parked in front of his car in Sembawang.

Stomper Anonymous told Stomp that he discovered the Honda blocking his vehicle at Jalan Tampang on Aug 8 at about 7.30pm.

Photos he shared show the Honda parked next to an empty lot, blocking the pathway for other vehicles travelling down the road.

“I sounded my horn and went around the area shouting,” the Stomper said.

The PHV was parked next to some designated lots, blocking the road. PHOTO: STOMP

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After waiting for about an hour, he called the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at around 8.30pm.

“No choice, I went to LTA,” he said.

PHV driver showed up nearly two hours later

According to the Stomper, an LTA enforcement officer arrived at about 8.55pm and managed to contact the driver.

He said the officer informed the driver that she would have to return to move the car, or it would be towed.

However, the Stomper said he had to wait for another half an hour before the woman arrived at about 9.24pm.

“She came out and said she was in the kitchen cooking,” the Stomper said.

He was frustrated that the driver had left the vehicle there for so long, blocking other vehicles.

“What on earth was she thinking?” he said. “She didn’t have the mindset to come and check on the car once in a while when she was blocking a car and parking illegally.”

Some parking offences carry demerit points

According to LTA’s OneMotoring website, indiscriminate parking can obstruct and inconvenience other road users, block the view of pedestrians or motorists and potentially result in accidents.

Among LTA’s list of parking offences are:

Parking in such a manner as to cause unnecessary obstruction to other road users

Parking or stopping next to a stationary vehicle in a way that obstructs other road users

A vehicle is considered parked when it stops for reasons other than immediately picking up or dropping off passengers, goods or luggage. A waiting vehicle is also considered parked even if its driver is present or its engine is running.

Motorists may be penalised and given demerit points for parking offences.

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