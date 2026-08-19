The camcar was travelling along the road when two children on scooters emerged from a neighbouring block.

Driver shocked as 2 kids on scooters suddenly dash out in front of him in Eunos

A driver had to brake quickly after two children on kick scooters suddenly crossed the road in front of his car at Eunos Crescent.

Stomper Mahesh said the incident happened at Eunos Crescent on Aug 10 at about 1.13pm.

He shared dashcam footage showing his car travelling along the road when two children on scooters emerge from a neighbouring block.

The pair ride across the road just as the Stomper’s car approaches, prompting him to brake.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“I was shocked and quickly braked,” Mahesh told Stomp.

“I was even more shocked when one of the kids waved his hand in apology.

“It seemed they knew they were wrong to dash out, but still did it, endangering their lives.”

Mahesh said the incident left him concerned about children crossing roads without checking for approaching vehicles.

He hopes more can be done to remind children about road safety and prevent similar incidents.

“I feel sad that there are no safeguards against this behaviour, and maybe there should be reminders by society and parents to ensure kids don’t put their lives at risk,” he said.

He suggested that signs warning pedestrians and other path users about approaching traffic could be considered in the area.

“I would hope more can be done to prevent such occurrences and increase safe behaviour,” he added.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.