Driver makes dangerous manoeuvre, blocks Stomper and shows middle finger

A driver was caught on camera making a dangerous manoeuvre and then flashing his middle finger at another motorist near MacPherson Road.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video of the incident, which occurred in Lorong Pendek on Jan 20 at about 3.05pm.

"He attempted a dangerous and illegal U-turn and nearly caused a collision with my car," Anonymous said.

"The driver then deliberately blocked my way and stuck his hand out of the window to make an obscene gesture."

Asked what could have promoted the gesture, Anonymous told Stomp: "I really don't know. I did honk at him for causing blockage of way."

The Stomper said it was "funny" to see "such a silly driver".

He added: "The vehicle is a PHV, his car has the decal.

"It's very unsafe for other road users. Please make this video famous."

