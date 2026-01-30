Driver leaves apology note with number after hitting Stomper's parked Merc, but then plays hard to get

A driver left an apology note with a phone number after hitting a woman's parked car, but apparently played hard to get when she tried to contact him.

Stomper Matilda had parked her red Mercedes-Benz in the Marina Square carpark on Jan 21 and returned to find the left front side of the car damaged.

She also found the note, which said: "Hi owner, sorry for the accident. Could you please contact me for the repair? So sorry."

It included the driver's mobile number as well.

"Ever since it happened, I kept calling and reaching out to him," said Matilda. "However, he was either not responding or using stalling tactics."

She recounted: "First, after finally picking up my call, he mentioned he would furnish me with his details shortly, which he did eventually.

"Then I had to call again as there was no vehicle number. After I chased him for it, he eventually sent me an image, not of the vehicle but of the road."

Matilda said she asked for images of the accident, which he also did not provide.

"I called the next day. Again, no pick-up," said the Stomper.

PHOTO: STOMP

"On the day of the accident, he wanted to claim through insurance. I tried to check with him the next day, but he did not pick up the phone. When he eventually picked up at 11.30pm, he changed it to a private settlement."

She said she asked him to send the settlement agreement by noon the next day, but it was not done.

"Hence, I proceeded to claim insurance. Thereafter, Cycle & Carriage took over and submitted all the claims," said Matilda.

She told Stomp the cost of the damage was estimated to be around $10,000.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

Asked what she wished the driver had done, Matilda said: "Not hit my parked vehicle."

