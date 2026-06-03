Driver injured after her car turns turtle at Woodlands carpark, assisting with investigations

A 41-year-old driver was injured after her car skidded and turned turtle in a Woodlands multi-storey carpark on June 2.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the car accident at Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52 at around 6.50pm.

“The female car driver sustained injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital,” the police told Stomp. “She is also assisting with investigations.”

Stomper Anonymous said she had just gotten home at around 7.20pm when she saw an ambulance at the scene.

She shared photos showing an overturned black car on a ramp near the carpark entrance.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

PHOTOS: STOMP

Anonymous recounted: “I wasn’t sure what exactly happened, but I heard that the driver skidded because she was trying to avoid a pedestrian that was coming up the ramp when she was turning down to exit the carpark.”

According to the Stomper, paramedics assessed “only the driver and her young daughter”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics accident

overturn

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.