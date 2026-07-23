A driver had a near-accident with a cyclist in Bedok on July 21.

Driver has extremely close call with girl cycling across road in Bedok: ‘Could have been tragic’

A driver was shocked after he nearly collided with a girl who cycled across a busy road in Bedok, seemingly without looking out for traffic.

Stomper J shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred while her husband was making a turn into the Fengshan GreenVille HDB estate on July 21 at around 8.15pm.

“A young girl suddenly dashed across the road on her bicycle without checking for oncoming traffic,” said the Stomper, who was not in the car but learnt of the incident from her husband.

“It was fortunate that the driver managed to brake in time and avoid hitting her.”

The video shows the cyclist, who was initially obscured from the driver’s view by another car, slightly jerking on her bicycle while riding across the road.

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J, who said the cyclist looked to be a secondary school student, described the incident as “an extremely close call”.

“Had an accident occurred, the driver would likely have been held responsible, even though the child entered the road unexpectedly,” she added.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but the outcome could easily have been tragic.”

J hopes to share the incident to raise awareness about road safety and remind parents about the importance of educating their children.

“Children should always stop, look for oncoming traffic and only cross when it is safe to do so,’ the Stomper said. “A few moments of caution can prevent a lifetime of regret.

“This is not about blaming the child or anyone else, but about preventing a future tragedy.”

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