Driver gives 'death stare' after being honked at near West Coast Highway

A motorist was taken aback after receiving a 'death stare' while driving along Jalan Buroh towards West Coast Highway.

Stomper Nick said the incident occurred on Feb 9 at about 5.09pm.

"Old man, probably in his 70s, unhappy with my honks," he told Stomp.

In a video shared by the Stomper, a white car can be seen switching lanes while Nick was driving straight, coming very close to his vehicle.

Nick then honked, after which the driver stared at him as Nick slowed down to give way.

"He kept staring like he wanted to pick a fight. 🤣🤣🤣" Nick added.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics near accident

West Coast Highway