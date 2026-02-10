Contribute

Driver gives 'death stare' after being honked at near West Coast Highway

Elijah Stanley
Published
Submitted by

Nick

A motorist was taken aback after receiving a 'death stare' while driving along Jalan Buroh towards West Coast Highway.

Stomper Nick said the incident occurred on Feb 9 at about 5.09pm.

"Old man, probably in his 70s, unhappy with my honks," he told Stomp.

In a video shared by the Stomper, a white car can be seen switching lanes while Nick was driving straight, coming very close to his vehicle.

Nick then honked, after which the driver stared at him as Nick slowed down to give way.

"He kept staring like he wanted to pick a fight. 🤣🤣🤣" Nick added.

