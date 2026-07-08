Driver gestures for Stomper to ‘go away’ so he can complete right turn in Tampines

A driver was left frustrated after a brief stand-off with another motorist attempting to make a right turn in Tampines.

Stomper ST shared a video of the incident, which happened near Block 308 Tampines Street 32 on July 7 at about 3.55pm.

The video shows the Stomper’s car approaching the silver Hyundai, which is attempting to turn right across its path.

The Hyundai appears unable to complete the turn, preventing either vehicle from proceeding.

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The driver is seen waving his hand in a gesture commonly understood to mean “go away”. In this instance, it appeared he was signalling for the Stomper to move so he could complete his right turn.

After a short pause, the Stomper reverses his car, allowing the Hyundai to complete the turn before continuing on his way.

Calling the driver of the silver Hyundai “incompetent and inconsiderate”, the Stomper criticised him for expecting oncoming vehicles to reverse so that he could complete his turn.

“I feel that he shouldn’t be driving if he can’t even manoeuvre a simple turn,” said the Stomper.

“I told him to make a wider turn so we all can move on, but he insisted on being entitled.”

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