The witness said the incident happened at around 3.11pm on Aug 13

Driver drives off after allegedly running over monkey at Mandai Crematorium

A driver allegedly hit a monkey on a narrow road at Mandai Crematorium and drove off without stopping, according to a woman who witnessed the incident.

Stomper Han, who works in the funeral industry, said the incident happened at around 3.11pm on Aug 13.

As it was warm, she was sitting in her car with the engine on, waiting for it to cool down, when she noticed a group of monkeys nearby.

“I thought it was cute, so I took a video because I wanted to show my kids,” she told Stomp.

However, the scene took a shocking turn, which Han captured in her 22-second long clip.

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Han said a car drove down a slope at what she felt was a high speed for that area, running over one of the monkeys in the process and leaving the rest scampering away for safety.

“After (the driver) hit the monkey, he didn’t even brake or slow down or come down to check. He just sped off,” she said.

A video seen by Stomp shows at least four monkeys on the road. At one point, one of the monkeys mounts another in the middle of the road — to the amusement of the Stomper, who can be heard chuckling in the background.

Barely seconds later, a Toyota Prius Hybrid rounds the corner. The car doesn’t appear to slow down as it approaches the bend, thereafter running over one of the monkeys.

The Stomper can be heard shrieking in the background.

Han said she felt shocked and angry when she saw the hit-and-run.

The Stomper also felt that the driver should have been travelling more slowly given the narrow road and the presence of wildlife in the area.

“I’m a driver myself. I don’t think he could have missed the monkey unless he was using his phone or something,” she said.

Han said the impact caused the group of monkeys to run off. She did not report the incident to the authorities as she was rushing to work and was unsure how to do so.

She later shared the video with Stomp at her daughter’s encouragement.

Acres: Extra caution needed near green spaces

Responding to this incident, Acres chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan told Stomp on Aug 17 that motorists should take extra care when driving near the Mandai Crematorium area, which is adjacent to green spaces and the nature reserve.

He advised motorists to slow down in such areas as wild animals commonly cross roads.

Motorists should also refrain from stopping their vehicles to feed wildlife, as this can cause animals to linger near or on roads in search of food.

If an animal is on the road, motorists should not assume that it will move out of the way. They should slow down and, where appropriate, gently sound their horn to encourage the animal to move.

Motorists should contact Acres at 9783 7782 in cases of traffic accidents involving animals. They can also contact the National Parks Board for assistance.

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