The Stomper encountered the chickens along Tampines Central 7 on Sept 8.

Driver commends Tampines chickens for crossing the road ‘better than humans glued to our phones’

Amidst a spate of reports about reckless behaviour on the road, one driver has praised a pair of chickens for their orderly and safe conduct.

Stomper Melvin shared a video of the incident that occurred along Tampines Central 7 on Sept 8 at around 12.11pm.

He was making a turn towards Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange and Tampines West MRT station when he had to stop for two chickens.

Dashcam footage shows the Stomper slowing down and stopping for the birds, and waiting for them to reach the opposite side of the road safely before continuing on his way.

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‘Unlike people who are glued to their phones while walking’

Melvin said he was “amused” by the encounter, noting: “Sometimes chickens can cross the roads better than humans, unlike some of us who are glued to our phones while walking.”

This is not the first time sightings of chickens on the road have sparked reactions in the community.

In March, Stomper Thiagu expressed amusement after seeing an “obedient” rooster crossing the road in Bukit Batok.

In January, traffic came to a standstill as motorists guided chickens across Upper Thompson Road.

One of the most viral incidents involved two roosters that were seen fighting at a busy Bukit Merah junction in July 2025, with a video garnering 1.7 million views on TikTok.

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