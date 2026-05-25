Driver calls out tailgater ‘trying their luck’ to evade parking fee at Tampines carpark

A motorist was caught on camera tailgating another vehicle at Block 613A Tampines North in an apparent attempt to evade parking charges.

Stomper Gerald, whose vehicle was tailgated, shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred on May 8 at about 9.24pm as he was exiting the carpark.

The clip shows a car closely following Gerald’s vehicle through the carpark exit.

The car is then seen passing through the gantry before its barrier arm could fully lower, triggering it to rise again.

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“They know not all drivers will report them, so they are just trying their luck,” the Stomper said.

Describing the act as “reckless”, Gerald added that his main concern was the risk of a collision between the car and his vehicle.

He also said that this was his fourth such encounter, though it was his first time sharing it with Stomp.

“I just don’t understand why they can afford to buy a car but cannot afford to pay for parking,” Gerald said, noting that tailgating vehicles often park along the roadside before catching up to paying motorists at the gantry.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to others that such behavior is being recorded.”

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), it is an offence to leave a parking place without paying the required parking charges.

The fines vary by vehicle type, excluding cases involving a court charge:

$35 for motorcycles

$70 for cars

$100 for heavy vehicles

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